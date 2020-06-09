Argent Trust Co Sells 424 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 121,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

