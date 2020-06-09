Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $22,115,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.56 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

