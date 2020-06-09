Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

NYSE:AJG opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

