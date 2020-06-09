Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

