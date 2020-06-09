Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

