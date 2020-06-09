Banco Santander S.A. Buys 172,299 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,299 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

