Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Bancorp worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,731,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,535 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 127,025 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.61. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

