Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 118,738 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 332.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Health Catalyst worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,962 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $703,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

