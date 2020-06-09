Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $224.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,234.29 and a beta of -1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.55.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $7,950,007.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,143 shares in the company, valued at $36,285,007.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 15,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $1,689,158.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,392,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,318 shares of company stock worth $162,022,528 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

