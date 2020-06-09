Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.10 Million Position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Ameresco worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ameresco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameresco by 23.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 54.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,085 shares of company stock valued at $475,610 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

