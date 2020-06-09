Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Ichor worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ichor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,942,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $604.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.