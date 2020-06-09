Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of ASR opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

