Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3,642.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Triumph Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.