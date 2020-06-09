Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,319 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.70% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

