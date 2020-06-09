Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,407 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 270,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kiely bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Also, Director Paul M. Meister bought 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 387,459 shares of company stock worth $1,272,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

