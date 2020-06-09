Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,315,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

