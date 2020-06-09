BidaskClub Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.89.

CCOI opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,920 shares of company stock worth $535,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

