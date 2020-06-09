BidaskClub Lowers Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNCE. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $120,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

