Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Posts Earnings Results

Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.80 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bisichi Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79.

About Bisichi Mining

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

