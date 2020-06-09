BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 6,351 Shares

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $20,513.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,351 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $21,339.36.

On Monday, June 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,351 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $19,624.59.

On Friday, May 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,964 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $16,937.76.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,928 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $36,141.84.

On Friday, May 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,154 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $32,346.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,577 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $15,169.44.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 13,190 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,251.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,899 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $12,933.36.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,400 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,387 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $20,388.12.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. BK Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of BK Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

