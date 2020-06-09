Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

