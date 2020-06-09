Brokerages Expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce $98.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.68 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $194.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $667.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $694.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $864.95 million, with estimates ranging from $836.93 million to $925.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 115,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $43,604,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

