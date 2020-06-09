Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $847.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.