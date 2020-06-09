Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

