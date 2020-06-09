Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,032 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 220,696 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,985 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,733 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NYSE:CGC opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.60. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.