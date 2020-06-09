Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $28,920.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

