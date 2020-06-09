Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Position Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,541,243.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,463 shares of company stock valued at $622,045. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CARA stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

