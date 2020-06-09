Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $290.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

