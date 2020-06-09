Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

CADNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

