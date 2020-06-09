Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $169.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.73.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

