Casey’s General Stores Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 754 put options on the company. This is an increase of 962% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $169.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

