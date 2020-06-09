CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino Sells 400 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sebastian Rubino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.49, for a total transaction of C$18,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,727,607.08.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.45.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.