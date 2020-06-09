Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) CEO James V. Caruso Acquires 21,740 Shares

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) CEO James V. Caruso purchased 21,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $50,903.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Cellectar Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

