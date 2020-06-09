Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Chuy’s worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHUY opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $297.42 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

