Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $64.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ciena by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ciena by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

