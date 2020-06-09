Citigroup Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

