Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,521 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPX worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 455,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

