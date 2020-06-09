Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

