Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,446.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,363.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,342.17. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $981.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

