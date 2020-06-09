Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average of $177.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

