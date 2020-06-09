Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of CCEP opened at $43.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,655,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $218,858,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after buying an additional 131,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,840,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

