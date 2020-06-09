Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) Insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Purchases 27,000 Shares of Stock

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,464,297.76.

GCL stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. Colabor Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a market cap of $39.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Colabor Group from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

