Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Columbia Sportswear worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 68,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,240,165 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.