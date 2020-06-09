Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comerica were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.