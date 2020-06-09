Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 133.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $640.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

