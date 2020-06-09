ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE:COP opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

