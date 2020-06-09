Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cortexyme were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond acquired 49,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,986.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,324.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $352,625.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,134 in the last three months.

Cortexyme stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

