Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.05 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.