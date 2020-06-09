Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $905.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

