Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.22. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 27,976.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

